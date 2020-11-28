General Booty and No. 12 Allen (Texas) were in a tight one against Prosper (Texas) in a game that featured nine lead changes and five in the fourth quarter. Each team answered touchdowns in five straight possessions and Booty led the Eagles on a 12-play 75-yard drive capped off with a one yard touchdown pass to Oklahoma State commit Bryson Green. The score gave Allen a 35-31 lead with :06 left to extend its regular season win streak to 82.

In other Texas action No. 2 North Shore (Houston) cruised to its 25th straight victory with a one-sided 63-14 win over Atascocita (Humble). ...

