Forty of the Top 50 high school football teams will be in action this week led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 17 Denton Ryan and No. 29 Denton Guyer. Ja'Tavion Sanders led the Raiders to a 47-24 season opening win against Martin (Arlington) while Eli Stowers and the Wildcats cruised to a 23-point win over Hebron (Carrollton).

This will be the first meeting between the two Denton powers since 2015.

Four nationally ranked teams played on Thursday and No. 2 North Shore (Houston) held on to beat Klein Collins (Spring), 30-23. They trailed 23-21 late in the third quarter but scored the final nine points to win their 17th straight game.

No. 19 Pickerington Central (Ohio) closed out the regular season with a 38-13 win over Reynoldsburg (Ohio) and will be the top-seed in the Division 1 playoff bracket. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com