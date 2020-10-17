37a814c8-700e-eb11-80ce-a444a33a3a97-original.jpg

No. 29 Center Grove (Greenwood) and No. 30 Cathedral (Indianapolis) was the biggest game of the year in Indiana and it lived up to the hype. The Trojans were trailing 13-10 and got a key fourth down stop to get the ball back with just over a minute left at their own 45-yard line. They drove down the field and Tayven Jackson found Trenton Veith from 15 yards out with :16 left to go up 17-13. The defense posted back-to-back sacks to finish the night off.

Center Grove heads into the 6A playoffs as the top-seed and finished the regular season 9-0. ...

