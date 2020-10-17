No. 29 Center Grove (Greenwood) and No. 30 Cathedral (Indianapolis) was the biggest game of the year in Indiana and it lived up to the hype. The Trojans were trailing 13-10 and got a key fourth down stop to get the ball back with just over a minute left at their own 45-yard line. They drove down the field and Tayven Jackson found Trenton Veith from 15 yards out with :16 left to go up 17-13. The defense posted back-to-back sacks to finish the night off.

Center Grove heads into the 6A playoffs as the top-seed and finished the regular season 9-0. ...

