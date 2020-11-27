General Booty and No. 12 Allen (Texas) were in a tight one against Prosper (Texas) in a game that featured nine lead changes and five in the fourth quarter. Each team answered touchdowns in five straight possessions and Booty led the Eagles on a 12-play 75-yard drive capped off with a one yard touchdown pass to Oklahoma State commit Bryson Green. The score gave Allen a 35-31 lead with :06 left to extend its regular season win streak to 82.

Four Top 50 teams play for state championships this weekend led by No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), which takes on Central York (York) in the Pennsylvania 6A title game on Saturday. ...

