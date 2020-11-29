Kyle McCord and No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) had no problem with a 10-0 Central York (York) squad in the Pennsylvania 6A state championship. The Hawks cruised to a dominant 62-13 win to claim their third straight state title. McCord completed 21-of-28 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns.

General Booty and No. 12 Allen (Texas) were in a tight one against Prosper (Texas) in a game that featured nine lead changes and five in the fourth quarter. Each team answered touchdowns in five straight possessions and Booty led the Eagles on a 12-play 75-yard drive capped off with a one yard touchdown pass to Oklahoma State commit Bryson Green. ...

