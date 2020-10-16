Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) begins its high school football season this week against a talented 3-0 TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens) squad. The defending 7A state champs begin the year ranked at No. 3 in the MaxPreps Top 25.

No. 11 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) closed out the regular season beating American Fork (Utah), 53-32. Jaxson Dart threw for six touchdowns increasing his total to 48 on the season. The back-to-back state champs will be the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs and will have a bye next week.

No. 47 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) also won on Wednesday night beating Pleasant Grove (Utah) 22-7 as they head into the postseason with a 9-1 overall record. ...

