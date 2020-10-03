The game of the week came down to the wire as No. 17 Denton Ryan held on to beat No. 29 Denton Guyer in a huge Texas high school football matchup. Texas commit Billy Bowman accounted for two touchdowns in the 23-20 win.

No. 31 Hoover (Ala.) outscored No. 48 Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) 13-0 in the final 17 minutes to pull out the 29-28 victory. The Bucs improved to 7-0 on the season and up next is Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.) on Oct. 9.

Two Top 50 teams went down against non-ranked opponents on Friday as No. 30 Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas) could not overcome playing without 2021 Baylor commit Kyron Drones and lost against Bridgeland (Cypress, Texas), 27-21. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com