It's playoff time. Every team playing this week is in win-or-go-home mode with Texas' two largest classifications beginning postseason action.

The 6A Division 1 field features seven Top 25 teams and checked in at No. 1 in our updated Top 10 toughest playoff brackets.

No. 2 North Shore (Houston), No. 7 Duncanville and No. 24 DeSoto were all in action on Thursday and won by a combined score of 176-53.

No. 11 Allen, No. 16 Westlake (Austin) and No. 22 Tompkins (Katy) all won on Friday while No. 25 Lake Travis (Austin) lost to Round Rock, 35-21. It was the first game for the Cavaliers since Nov. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com