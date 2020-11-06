This week's action started with an upset as No. 49 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) beat No. 6 Katy (Texas) 24-19. Alabama-bound quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Joshua McMillan for three scores as the Falcons beat the Tigers for the first time in school history.

The Tompkins win snapped a 75-game district win streak by Katy dating back to Nov. 8 2008.

This week's featured matchup is a New Jersey high school football showdown between No. 14 St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City) and No. 19 Bergen Catholic (Oradell). Both are 4-0 on the season and check in as the top-two teams in the Garden State.

No. 17 Northwestern (Miami) beat No. ...

