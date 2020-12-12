It's playoff time. Every team playing this week is in win-or-go-home mode with Texas' two largest classifications beginning postseason action.

The 6A Division 1 field features seven Top 25 teams and checked in at No. 1 in our updated Top 10 toughest playoff brackets.

No. 2 North Shore (Houston), No. 7 Duncanville and No. 24 DeSoto were all in action on Thursday and won by a combined score of 176-53.

No. 11 Allen, No. 16 Westlake (Austin), No. 22 Tompkins (Katy) and No. 25 Lake Travis (Austin) begin postseason play on Friday.

No. 33 Highland Park (Dallas) was also in action on Thursday and they cruised to a 56-21 win over New Caney in the 5A Division 1 bracket. ...

