The only thing standing in No. 11 Pickerington Central's (Pickerington) way of a second consecutive Ohio Division 1 state championship is No. 31 St. Xavier (Cincinnati), which looks to grab its first state title since 2016. This is one of five Top 50 matchups featured this week.

The only MaxPreps Top 25 showdown is in Texas as No. 9 Duncanville hosts Kaidon Salter and No. 21 Cedar Hill with a district title on the line.

No. 6 Thompson (Alabaster) takes on No. 43 Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville) in the second round of the 7A Alabama state playoffs, No. 17 Allen (Texas) hosts No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com