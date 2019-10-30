MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 10/21 - 10/27

The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.

NORTHEAST

MID-ATLANTIC

SOUTHEAST

MIDWEST

GREAT LAKES

NORTHWEST

WEST

SOUTHWEST

Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.Every Wednesday during the football season, 5 nominees from each region will be announced and on Thursday's the 8 region Player of the Week winners will be selected. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week ofare:– Middletown (CT)28/38, 515 yards, 5 TD– High Point Christian Academy (NC)17 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT– Maclay (FL)10 catches, 319 yards, 4 TD5 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD– Arthur County (NE)25/27, 348 yards, 6 TD– Sault Area (MI)35 carries, 231 yards, 5 total TD– Crescent (WA)17 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 passed defended– Saratoga (CA)23/27, 356 yards, 5 TD– Odyssey Institute (AZ)34 carries, 372 yards, 6 TDMaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week & Previous WinnersTo obtain a coach's login, please visit New Coach. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com