MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 10/21 - 10/27

Week 9 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program

The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.


Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.

Every Wednesday during the football season, 5 nominees from each region will be announced and on Thursday's the 8 region Player of the Week winners will be selected. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.

The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week of October 21 - October 27, 2019 are:

NORTHEAST
QB Chris Danas – Middletown (CT)
28/38, 515 yards, 5 TD

MID-ATLANTIC
LB Wistar Allen – High Point Christian Academy (NC)
17 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

SOUTHEAST
WR Robert Parker-Crawford – Maclay (FL)
10 catches, 319 yards, 4 TD
5 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD

MIDWEST
QB Bryce Hanna – Arthur County (NE)
25/27, 348 yards, 6 TD

GREAT LAKES
RB Kris Pearce – Sault Area (MI)
35 carries, 231 yards, 5 total TD

NORTHWEST
LB Eric Emery – Crescent (WA)
17 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 passed defended

WEST
QB Payton Stokes – Saratoga (CA)
23/27, 356 yards, 5 TD

SOUTHWEST
RB Christopher Weaver – Odyssey Institute (AZ)
34 carries, 372 yards, 6 TD

