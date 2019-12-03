MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 11/25 - 12/1

Week 11 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program

The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.


Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.

Every week during the football season, eight regional Player of the Week winners will be selected and announced. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.

The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week of November 25 - December 1, 2019 are:

Northeast
RB Frank Riggio (Jr.) Verona (NJ), 26 carries, 160 yards, 4 TD, 1 catch, 19 yards, TD

Mid-Atlantic
RB Jonathan "Jon" Hall (Sr.) Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC), 16 carries, 145 yards, 6 TDs, 3 catches, 85 yards

Southeast
DEF Ty Anderson (Soph.) Thomasville (GA), 13 tackles (12 solo, 4 sacks)

Midwest
QB Asher Link (Sr.) Metro Christian (Tulsa, OK), 14-20, 350 yards, 4 TDs, 146 rush yards, 4 TDs

Great Lakes
WR Brendon Bishop (Sr.) Williamsville (IL), 9 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs

Northwest
RB Marcus King (Sr.) Odessa (WA), 9 rushes, 187 yards, 5 TDs

West
DEF Mario Ayotte (Sr.) Sutter (CA), 26 tackles (15 solo, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles)

Southwest

QB Ace Whitehead (Jr.) Lampasas (TX), 18-21, 395 yards, 4 TDs, 83 rush yards, 2 TDs

-
LEARN MORE: MaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week & Previous Winners

To obtain a coach's login, please visit New Coach. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories