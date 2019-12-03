MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 11/25 - 12/1

The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.

Northeast

Mid-Atlantic

Southeast

Midwest

Great Lakes

Northwest

West

Southwest

Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.Every week during the football season, eight regional Player of the Week winners will be selected and announced. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week ofare:(Jr.) Verona (NJ), 26 carries, 160 yards, 4 TD, 1 catch, 19 yards, TD(Sr.) Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC), 16 carries, 145 yards, 6 TDs, 3 catches, 85 yards(Soph.) Thomasville (GA), 13 tackles (12 solo, 4 sacks)(Sr.) Metro Christian (Tulsa, OK), 14-20, 350 yards, 4 TDs, 146 rush yards, 4 TDs(Sr.) Williamsville (IL), 9 catches, 230 yards, 3 TDs(Sr.) Odessa (WA), 9 rushes, 187 yards, 5 TDs(Sr.) Sutter (CA), 26 tackles (15 solo, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles)

QB Ace Whitehead (Jr.) Lampasas (TX), 18-21, 395 yards, 4 TDs, 83 rush yards, 2 TDs

-

LEARN MORE: MaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week & Previous Winners



To obtain a coach's login, please visit New Coach. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com