MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 9/23 - 9/29
Week 4 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program
The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.
Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.
Every Wednesday during the football season, 5 nominees from each region will be announced and on Thursday's the 8 region Player of the Week winners will be selected. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.
The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week of September 23 - September 29, 2019 are:
NORTHEAST
QB Donovan Leary – Timber Creek Regional (Erial, NJ)
16/25, 368 yards, 2 TD
77 rushing yards, 1 TD
MID-ATLANTIC
WR Stephen Gosnell – East Surry (Pilot Mountain, NC)
11 carries, 101 rushing yards, 1 TD
11 catches, 263 receiving yards, 4 TD
SOUTHEAST
RB Ahmad Johnson – Pelahatchie (MS)
24 carries, 424 rushing yards, 5 TD
MIDWEST
QB Elijah Roberson – Atkins (AR)
23/31, 362 yards, 7 TD
85 rushing yards, 1 TD
GREAT LAKES
LB Gideon Lampron – Keystone (La Grange, OH)
17 tackles (15 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovered
NORTHWEST
WR Cameron Bumstead – Hoquiam (WA)
14 catches, 278 yards, 5 TD
WEST
RB Mitch Leigber – Laguna Hills (CA)
16 carries, 208 rushing yards, 2 TD
4 catches, 108 yards, 4 TD
SOUTHWEST
LB Dylan Briggs – Archer City (TX)
21 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
