MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week Winners for 9/23 - 9/29

The MaxPreps/USA Football Players of the Week honors eight top high school football performers each week throughout the United States.

Selected by USA Football, players are chosen based upon statistics that are submitted to MaxPreps. Each winner receives a certificate and a letterman patch to showcase the honor.Every Wednesday during the football season, 5 nominees from each region will be announced and on Thursday's the 8 region Player of the Week winners will be selected. To nominate players, coaches or team administrators must enter the athlete's game stats by Monday evening of each week.The eight weekly selections for Players of the Week for the week of September 23 - September 29, 2019 are:– Timber Creek Regional (Erial, NJ)16/25, 368 yards, 2 TD77 rushing yards, 1 TD– East Surry (Pilot Mountain, NC)11 carries, 101 rushing yards, 1 TD11 catches, 263 receiving yards, 4 TD– Pelahatchie (MS)24 carries, 424 rushing yards, 5 TD– Atkins (AR)23/31, 362 yards, 7 TD85 rushing yards, 1 TD– Keystone (La Grange, OH)17 tackles (15 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovered– Hoquiam (WA)14 catches, 278 yards, 5 TD– Laguna Hills (CA)16 carries, 208 rushing yards, 2 TD4 catches, 108 yards, 4 TD– Archer City (TX)21 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumbleRead more about the MaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week program.To obtain a coach's login, please click here. ...

