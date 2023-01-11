Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound quarterback threw for 3,575 yards and had 54 touchdown passes compared to only two interceptions while completing 75.8 percent of his attempts. He added 41 carries for 353 yards and three more scores. The Gaels finished the 2022 season averaging 57.2 points per game and their 857 points scored was the third most in the country. ...

