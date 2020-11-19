After flipping its fall sports season from fall to spring and back to fall due to coronavirus concerns, Minnesota high school athletes and coaches will need to adjust once more. One week into its football playoffs, the Minnesota State High School League has shutter sportscompetition for three weeks beginning at midnight Saturday due to an emergency executive order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The MSHSL has canceled the rest of the football and volleyball playoffs and mandated that all football section play be completed by Friday night. Volleyball is winding up its regular season while playoffs were slated to start next week. ...

