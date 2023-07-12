The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft ended Tuesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the 20th round.



The former MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) before heading off to Clemson the past three seasons, Uiagalelei played baseball his junior year. He appeared in three games, according to his stats and in his final outing, the 6-foot-5 quarterback struck out five batters in 2.2 innings. According to The Athletic, Uiagalelei hit 96 on the radar gun.



He enrolled early at Clemson and didn't play baseball his senior year and hasn't played since. ...

