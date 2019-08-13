Most dominant high school football programs of the last 10 years in Oklahoma

Video: Oklahoma's most dominant high school football teams

Find out which 10 schools made the list.

The wait for Oklahoma high school football fans to see their favorite team take the field is almost over.

To help fill the void, we're looking back at the state's top programs over the past 10 years.Beginning with the 2009 season through 2018, we evaluated finishes in state and national rankings along with state championships and title game appearances to identify the winningest teams in Oklahoma.See the video above or read on for a look at the Top 10.

More on the methodology

• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. ...

