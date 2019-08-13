Most dominant high school football programs of the last 10 years in Oklahoma
Sooner State's most consistent winners since 2009.
Video: Oklahoma's most dominant high school football teams
Find out which 10 schools made the list.
The wait for Oklahoma high school football fans to see their favorite team take the field is almost over.
To help fill the void, we're looking back at the state's top programs over the past 10 years.
Beginning with the 2009 season through 2018, we evaluated finishes in state and national rankings along with state championships and title game appearances to identify the winningest teams in Oklahoma.
See the video above or read on for a look at the Top 10.
More on the methodology
Points awarded for:
• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Returning stat leaders in California
Statistically speaking, these returning players got the job done best in 2018.
-
Missouri's most dominant football programs
Show Me State's most consistent winners since 2009.
-
Longest football state title win streaks
Bishop Gorman punctuated decade of dominance with 10th consecutive title last season.
-
Preseason All-Arizona football team
Preseason All-American defensive back Kelee Ringo, running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback...
-
High school football kickoff guide
Names to know, games to watch and something to offer for prep pigskin fans in all 50 state...
-
Top 10 California football games in 2019
Dominant teams, next-level players, heart-warming stories lead must-see Golden State conte...