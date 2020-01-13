National Championship Game quarterbacks as preps: Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow

Video: College football National Championship QBs as preps

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence had stellar high school careers.

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence will likely be linked throughout their football playing days.

Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner for LSU, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Lawrence, the sophomore sensation from Clemson, is slated to be the NFL's top pick the following year.

On Monday night, they'll go head-to-head in the 2020 National Championship college game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Though their skill sets are similar — big arms, big bodies, good runners, great decision makers — their paths to this point are largely different, especially as preps. ...

