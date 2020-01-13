National Championship Game quarterbacks as preps: Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow
Signal-callers were highly rated coming out of high school, but paths to college football's pinnacle game were vastly different.
Video: College football National Championship QBs as preps
Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence had stellar high school careers.
Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence will likely be linked throughout their football playing days.
Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner for LSU, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Lawrence, the sophomore sensation from Clemson, is slated to be the NFL's top pick the following year.
On Monday night, they'll go head-to-head in the 2020 National Championship college game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Though their skill sets are similar — big arms, big bodies, good runners, great decision makers — their paths to this point are largely different, especially as preps. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Negro named MaxPreps Coach of the Year
Braves won their third state title and finished ranked No. 1 nationally.
-
Small Schools All-American Football Team
Julian Fleming of Southern Colunmbia Area is the Player of the Year; Chad Fox of Wahoo is national...
-
MaxPreps Freshmen Football All-Americans
Arch Manning is Player of the Year, leading nation's top players from Class of 2023.
-
Arch Manning: Freshman Player of the Year
Nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, the polished quarterback threw for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns.
-
Shedeur Sanders staying at Trinity
Junior quarterback threw for 3,477 yards, 47 touchdowns in leading Tigers to TAPPS state title.
-
MaxPreps Sophomore Football All-Americans
Shemar Stewart, Raleek Brown, Gunner Stockton join Player of the Year Quinn Ewers on a star-studded...