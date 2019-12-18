Nation's top linebacker Justin Flowe commits to Oregon
SoCal star picks Ducks over Clemson and USC.
Video: Justin Flowe 2019 highlights
See high school football's best linebacker prospect in action.
Regarded as the No. 1 linebacker prospect in the Class of 2020 and No. 4 overall by 247Sports, Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.) announced his intentions to play for Oregon on Wednesday.
Flowe picked Oregon over Clemson, Miami and USC.
As a senior at Upland, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker piled up 123 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Flowe visited Miami, Clemson and Oregon, respectively, in November. He visited USC last weekend.
College football's early signing period began Wednesday and runs through Friday. Those that don't sign during that window will have the opportunity to do so between Feb. ...
