Michael Bowler, Mary Beth Bourgoin and Anne Ellett were three of 23 high school coaches honored Monday for their excellence by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.

Bowler, a lacrosse coach at Rocky Point (N.Y.), was selected in the "other" category for boys sports, and Bourgoin, a field hockey coach at Winslow (Maine), was chosen in the "other" category for girls sports.





Ellett of Centennial (Gresham, Ore.) was the National Coach of the Year Award for spirit. She's been the school's dance coach since 1966 and is one of the longest-tenured coaches in any sport in state history. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com