The NFL's Week 1 action is in the books and the return of football has most fans rejoicing. In the weird year that is 2020, to have the NFL, fantasy football and all that goes with the game makes all of us feel a little normal again.



From newcomers like Clyde Edwards-Helaire to veterans like Dalvin Cook and familiar faces on new teams like Melvin Gordon II, every running back has his own unique story and path to becoming a Week 1 starter. That path began at the high school level.



In the graphic below, we outline the prep roots of all 32 projected starters. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com