The top high school football talent in the country can usually be found in Florida, California and Texas, but the same is not true for current NFL coaches. Pennsylvania, the birthplace of professional football, holds the distinction with nearly 30 percent of pro coaches hailing from the Keystone State.



Of the 32 coaches in the NFL, nine went to high school in Pennsylvania, but according to pafootballhistory.com, it's not an anomaly. The website studied all NFL coaches in the league's 100-year history and found 13 percent went to high school in the state. Past NFL coaches from Pennsylvania include Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Ditka, Chuck Knox, Bill Cowher and Marvin Lewis.



The majority of coaches in the NFL come from the Midwest and Northeast. ...

