For the first time since 2019, the state of Florida finished with the most first-round selections during the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft. Anthony Richardson of Eastside (Gainesville) was the first of six picks who played high school football in the Sunshine state when the Indianapolis Colts selected him fourth overall.

Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), Jalen Carter (Eagles), Calijah Kancey (Buccaneers), Zay Flowers (Ravens) and Nolan Smith (Eagles) join Richardson as first-round picks. It was the third straight draft IMG Academy (Bradenton) had someone selected in the first round after the Eagles took Smith 30th overall. Kancey became the fifth player from Northwestern (Miami) to be selected in first round since 2014.

It was the sixth time over the last 10 years the Sunshine State had the most picks in draft's opening round. ...

