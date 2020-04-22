NFL Draft Rewind: Jerry Jeudy high school highlights
Alabama wide receiver a product of the same high school as Jason Pierre-Paul, Denard Robinson.
Video: Jerry Jeudy high school highlights
Alabama wide receiver in action at Deerfield Beach.
High schools in the state of Florida have produced an incredible 45 NFL Draft picks at the wide receiver position since 2010.
That number will grow this year with Alabama pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy, a product of Broward County's Deerfield Beach High School.
Jeudy was one of the most productive receivers in Alabama's storied history, finishing with 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.
-
