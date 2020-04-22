NFL Draft Rewind: Jerry Jeudy high school highlights

Video: Jerry Jeudy high school highlights

Alabama wide receiver in action at Deerfield Beach.





High schools in the state of Florida have produced an incredible 45 NFL Draft picks at the wide receiver position since 2010.

That number will grow this year with Alabama pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy, a product of Broward County's Deerfield Beach High School.

Jeudy was one of the most productive receivers in Alabama's storied history, finishing with 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.CBSSports.com experts have differing views on how long it will take for Jeudy to come off the board. ...

