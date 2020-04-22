NFL Draft Rewind: Justin Herbert high school highlights

Video: Justin Herbert high school highlights

Projected first round pick in action at Sheldon High School.



Justin Herbert may be the poster boy for multi-sport participation among this year's NFL Draft prospects.





At Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.), Herbert played baseball and basketball in addition to football.

His athleticism was certainly on display in his final game at Oregon in the Rose Bowl as he ran for three touchdowns in a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin.

Herbert finished his college career with over 10,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing and 108 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.Where he lands in the draft will be one of many intriguing storylines to watch. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com