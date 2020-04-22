NFL Draft Rewind: Justin Herbert high school highlights
Mock drafts have Oregon signal caller going as high as No. 5 to the Dolphins.
Justin Herbert may be the poster boy for multi-sport participation among this year's NFL Draft prospects.
At Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.), Herbert played baseball and basketball in addition to football.
His athleticism was certainly on display in his final game at Oregon in the Rose Bowl as he ran for three touchdowns in a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin.
Herbert finished his college career with over 10,000 yards passing, 500 yards rushing and 108 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
