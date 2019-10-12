No. 1 Mater and No. 2 St. John Bosco win big; Top 25 high school football scores

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.

The top four high school football teams in the Trinity League square off this week. No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) faces JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.).

No. 9 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) begins league play and faces its toughest test of the season against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).

Some other marquee Top 25 games include No. 22 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), No. ...

