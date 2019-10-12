No. 1 Mater and No. 2 St. John Bosco win big; Top 25 high school football scores
Good Counsel beats rival No. 9 Gonzaga in five overtimes.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.
The top four high school football teams in the Trinity League square off this week. No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) hosts Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) faces JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.).
No. 9 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) begins league play and faces its toughest test of the season against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).
Some other marquee Top 25 games include No. 22 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), No. ...
Best position units in prep FB history
Florida teams have three of the greatest all-time positional groups.
Small Schools Top 25 football rankings
Lancers leap past Cardinal Ritter after dominating 42-13 California win.
Texas football POY watch list
Zach Evans, Hudson Card also among 10 players with big-time ability, potential to take over.
California Football POY watch list
Mater Dei quarterback and Alabama commit is clubhouse leader, but nine others are pushing hard,...
Top 25 high school football rankings
Chandler lone new team to join rankings after scoring 84 points and winning 19th consecutive...
Top 25 high school football scores
No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco begin Trinity League action.