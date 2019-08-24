No. 1 Mater Dei gets defensive, rolls past No. 12 Centennial
Bryce Young throws three touchdowns and Monarchs shutout Centennial for three quarters in impressive opening-night victory.
Video: Bryce Young highlights
Highlights of Mater Dei's 5-star quarterback.
Two of the best teams in the country faced off to open the season at the Santa Ana Stadium and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) looked very much like the top team in the nation, cruising to a 42-12 victory over No. 12 Centennial (Corona, Calif.).
Reigning MaxPreps Junior of the Year Bryce Young connected on three touchdown passes, but it was the Monarchs' defense that was particularly impressive, holding the potent Centennial attack scoreless for three quarters.
By then, Mater Dei was up by six touchdowns and the two-time defending California Open Division champions were in complete command. ...
