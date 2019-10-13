No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 2 St. John Bosco win big to stay atop Top 25 high school football rankings

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Southlake Carroll and Good Counsel only new teams to join this week's rankings.

The No. 1 team in the country improved to 7-0 with another dominant win. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) cruised to a 56-11 victory against Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) and 2020 Alabama commit Bryce Young accounted for five touchdowns and had over 400 total yards. Up next for the Monarchs is Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) before an Oct. 25 showdown with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

The Braves had a scare against Servite, winning by one on Oct. 4, but rebounded with a dominating 49-10 win against a very good JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) team. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com