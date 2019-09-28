No. 1 Mater Dei responds to halftime deficit to blitz St. John's

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Mater Dei at St. John's is one of the premier games of the week.







The nation’s top-ranked team took a double shot at the end of the first and actually trailed, 21-20.



But Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), riding the rifle right arm of Alabama commit Bryce Young, struck with three touchdowns in the first six minutes of the second half to key a hard-earned 53-24 game over battle-tested and host St. John's (Washington, District of Columbia) on Friday night.



Young, who earlier in the week flipped his college commitment from USC, turned around the St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com