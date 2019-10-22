No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco high school football showdown sold out, resale tickets going for $200

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings



Mater Dei, St. John Bosco own top two spots heading into this week's showdown.

The way tickets were gobbled up for Friday's high school football showdown between No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), it feels a like a big concert, heavyweight championship fight or a Broadway show.

In less than 24 hours, the game sold out on Saturday. According to the St. John Bosco website, the only way to watch the game live is on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

The new and pristine Panish Family Stadium holds only 5,000 fans. ...

