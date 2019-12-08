No. 12 Chandler holds off Saguaro in first Arizona Open Div. title game

Video: Top 20 Games of the Week



Chandler vs. Saguaro won of the top 5 of the Top 20 games nationally.



The long awaited battle between the Arizona classes went to 12th-ranked Chandler (Ariz.).

But as expected, it went right down to the wire.

The Wolves jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on a Ramone Robinson touchdown pass and run, plus a pick-6 from Brandon Buckner, and then held off a big second-half rall en route to a 42-35 victory over Saguero in the first Arizona Open Division football champion Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, home of Arizona State.

Chandler finished 13-0 and extended its overall win streak to 26. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com