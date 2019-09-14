No. 19 De La Salle disappoints home crowd, defeats No. 22 Folsom
Quarterback Dorian Hale rushes for four touchdowns, including 69-yarder on fourth play of the game lifting visiting Spartans to impressive win.
In a much-anticipated game between Northern California powers and nationally-ranked teams, No. 19 De La Salle (Concord) disappointed a jammed packed crowd at 22nd-ranked Folsom (Calif.) by racing to a 28-0 lead late in the first half en route to a 42-27 win Friday night.
Junior quarterback Dorian Hale rushed for four touchdowns and the Spartans overcame a big performance from Elijhah Badger and a late rally from Folsom to win a big game before more than 5,000 fans.
EMBED_VIDEO_0fb2e4c5-efc7-4d8e-bd37-afc2a622d984}Video: Previewing De La Salle at Folsom
Northern California supremacy plus a 301-game unbeaten streak are on the line Friday night.
Hale scored on the game’s fourth play, a 69-yard scamper, setting the tone for the wire-to-wire win, while extending De La Salle’s unbeaten streak to 302 against Northern California opponents. ...
