No. 19 Pickerington Central wins second Ohio high school football state championship in three years

Video: CBS HQ

Zack Poff breaks down another big weekend of high school football.



For the second time in three years, Pickerington Central (Pickerington) is Ohio's big school state champion.



Ranked No. 19 nationally this week by MaxPreps, the Tigers came from behind Friday night to beat No. 22 Elder (Cincinnati) 21-14 for the Division I crown.



Central (14-1) also won the 2017 title in Division, beating Mentor 56-28. The program is 39-5 overall during the current three-year run.





Senior quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as Central rallied down 14-7 after three.

The Tigers began the 2019 season with wins over teams from Florida, Indiana and Illinois before losing 21-14 to Groveport-Madison on Sept. ...

