No. 21 Gonzaga at No. 25 St. John's headlines MaxPreps Top 10 high school football Games of the Week
A huge DMV showdown pits No. 21 Gonzaga and No. 25 St. John's to top this week's slate.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Five of the games featured this week are playoff matchups.
Many states are either starting or in the middle of the postseason while the rest will begin next week.
Five of the 10 games selected are playoff games but the only Top 25 matchup is a regular-season finale in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
No. 25 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) hosts No. 21 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.). The Cadets can claim the WCAC regular season title outright for the third consecutive year with a win while the Eagles earn a share with St. John's if they come out on top. ...
