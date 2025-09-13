No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) did its part Friday night to set up a massive showdown with the nation's top-ranked team next week, notching a convincing 35-10 win over East St. Louis (Ill.).

Senior quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii recruit, accounted for four touchdowns in the victory – the program's 14th in a row dating back to last season.

Next up for Bishop Gorman (4-0) is No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the MaxPreps Game of the Week. The Gaels hope to buck recent history in their series with the Monarchs, going 0-4 since 2017 including a 31-15 setback last season.Against East St. ...

