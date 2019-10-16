No. 3 IMG Academy at No. 5 St. Frances Academy headlines the Top 10 high school football Games of the Week
A top five clash between Ascenders, Panthers features more than 50 players with FBS offers.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.
Friday's game between IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) is one of the most anticipated of the year. There will be nearly 50 players with at least one offer from an FBS program and 27 are already committed to a Power 5 school.
These powerhouse programs have only played once before in 2016 when the Ascenders rolled to a 38-0 victory.
The Ascenders have won 50 of their last 51 games while the Panthers have reeled off 29 of their last 30. ...
