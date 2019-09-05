No. 3 St. John Bosco headlines the 2019 Polynesian Football Classic
2020 Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei and No. 3 Braves get things started against Liberty in a four-game Las Vegas showcase.
The Polynesian Football Classic continues to grow each year with big-time games and the 2019 showcase is led by a showdown between No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and Liberty (Henderson, Nev.).
This event features six 5-stars and a boatload of players with offers from Power 5 schools led by DJ Uiagalelei, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Kris Hutson, and Rome Odunze.
Things kick off Friday night and on Saturday three games will be on tap with all four games at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and you can watch all the action here. We will be there covering the event so make sure and follow MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) and Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) during the two days. ...
