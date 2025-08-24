No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) knocked off No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) 42-13 Saturday in the final game of the Broward County National Football Showcase at St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Panthers leaned on a dominant ground attack throughout the contest as they rushed for 210 yards in the first half and over 320 yards in the game. Junior Sa’Nir Brooks and senior Jaylen Burke each rushed for over 100 yards to pace the SFA backfield.

Brooks opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown scamper with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.Chaminade-Madonna's freshman signal-caller Malik Leonard threw his first career interception with approximately 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. ...

