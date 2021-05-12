The high school football season in North Carolina has come to a close with eight teams claiming NCHSAA titles. Class 4AA champion Zebulon B. Vance was among the winners, defeating Rolesvile 35-14 in the final and finishing No. 1 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 state computer rankings.



That victory, coupled with its 10-1 record and tremendous play this season, makes Vance the 2020-21 MaxPreps Champion for the state of North Carolina.



Quarterback Austin Grier, voted the title game's MVP, threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Asuani Allen in the third quarter to put the game away. ...

