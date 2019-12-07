Oklahoma commit Marvin Mims breaks national high school football receiving record with 2,483 yards this season

Video: Marvin Mims 2019 highlights

See the new national record holder in action.



Hats off to Lone Star (Frisco) for its 38-20 win over Lancaster on Friday night in the Texas Class 5A Division 1 state playoffs.



While it was no doubt a team win, special recognition has to go to senior Marvin Mims, who unofficially broke the national record for receiving yards in a season.



The future Oklahoma Sooner finished the night with 2,483 yards, surpassing the NFHS record book's previous best of 2,464 by J.P. Shohfi of San Marino (Calif.) in 2015.



Cody Cardwell of Stephenville, who piled up 2,427 yards in 1998, was the previous record holder in Texas.



Friday night against Lancaster, Mims caught 10 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. ...

