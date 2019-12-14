Oklahoma commit Marvin Mims breaks Texas career receiving yardage mark
Lone Star 4-star wide receiver Marvin Mims breaks 16-year state record for most career receiving yards.
Video: Marvin Mims highlights
Senior highlights of future Oklahoma Sooner Marvin Mims.
There is a new record holder in the state of Texas when it comes to career receiving yards.
Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) senior receiver Marvin Mims broke the record of former Burnet and University of Texas star Jordan Shipley against Ryan (Denton) in a 5A Division 1 semifinals on Saturday.
Mims might of broke the mark but Ryan punched its ticket to the championship game with a 35-7 win. The Raiders will play Shadow Creek (Pearland) in the title on Dec. 20 at AT&T Stadium.
Mims needed 67 yards going into the game to break the record and finished with 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown giving him 5,485 receiving yards for his career. ...
