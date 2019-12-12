Oklahoma pledge Marvin Mims and Ohio State-bound Jaxon Smith-Njigba race for Texas career receiving lead

Texas wide receivers chasing same mark play Saturday at different times, different locations.

Video: Highlights of Marvin Mims

Watch the Lone Star WR during season he broke national single-season receiver record.

Imagine watching Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt — with a combined 17 Olympic gold medals — in a sprint on different tracks, eras and screens. Same goal. To finish first and be the greatest of all-time.

On Saturday, during the Texas high school football playoffs — on two different gridirons — a similar race is taking place.

Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) senior Marvin Mims and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Rockwall, two highly recruited Lone Star State wide receivers are chasing the career state receiving yardage record of 5,424 set by former Burnet and University of Texas star Jordan Shipley. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

