Oklahoma pledge Marvin Mims and Ohio State-bound Jaxon Smith-Njigba race for Texas career receiving lead
Texas wide receivers chasing same mark play Saturday at different times, different locations.
Video: Highlights of Marvin Mims
Watch the Lone Star WR during season he broke national single-season receiver record.
Imagine watching Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt — with a combined 17 Olympic gold medals — in a sprint on different tracks, eras and screens. Same goal. To finish first and be the greatest of all-time.
On Saturday, during the Texas high school football playoffs — on two different gridirons — a similar race is taking place.
Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) senior Marvin Mims and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Rockwall, two highly recruited Lone Star State wide receivers are chasing the career state receiving yardage record of 5,424 set by former Burnet and University of Texas star Jordan Shipley. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Junior five-star prospect Emeka Egbuka among those to make the cut this week.
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Blue Devils, Alabama's Thompson and Denton Guyer (Texas) all join the rankings.
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 12 Chandler beats Saguaro in the inaugural Arizona Open Division championship.
-
No. 12 Chandler is Arizona Open champ
Pick 6, Daveon Hunter 74-yard touchdown run among the big plays in Chandler's big win over...
-
Mims breaks national receiving record
Lone Star (Frisco) senior still has at least one more game to go following Friday win.
-
Pickerington Central wins Ohio D-I title
Tigers come from behind for 21-14 win over Elder.