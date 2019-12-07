One of NFL's greatest 100 Deion Sanders leads high school team to third straight state title

Video: Shedeur Sanders highlights

Watch Shedeur Sanders and his dad Deion Sanders during 2019 season.



It's been a good week for Deion Sanders and a great three seasons coaching the Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) Tigers.

The day after he was announced as one of the 13 greatest defensive backs on NFL Network's Top 100 All-Time Team, Sanders led the Tigers (13-1) to a third straight Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) title Friday with a 48-13 Division 2 finals win over the Regents (Austin) Knights (11-2).

Best of all for "Primetime," his son Shedeur Sanders was running the offense for the Tigers. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com