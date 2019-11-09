Paradise football team awaits postseason as community remembers Camp Fire anniversary

Video: Friday Night Lights are back in Paradise

Bobcats returned to the field, helping town begin healing.



Butte County towns observed 85 seconds of silence Friday morning in remembrance of the lives lost in Paradise as the community remembered the one-year anniversary of the deadly Camp Fire.



In that year, the town of Paradise has begun the slow process of rebuilding and healing, but the memorial crosses on The Skyway remain a constant reminder of the devastation wrought by the Nov. 8, 2018 blaze.



Part of community's healing has centered around the Paradise (Calif.) football team, which opened its season on Aug. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com