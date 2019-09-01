Video: Power 25 High School Football Rankings presented by Powerade

A look at the movement as football hits September.

Gary Joseph showed why he's one of the best coaches in high school football as Katy (Texas) trailed 21-7 at halftime against North Shore (Houston) but made some key adjustments and outscored the defending state champs, and reigning MaxPreps National Champions, 17-0 in the second half.

The win helped the Tigers go from unranked to No. 12 this week as Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) transfer Ron Hoff rushed for 219 yards and a score and the defense dominated in the second half. ...

