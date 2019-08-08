Preseason Arizona All-State Football Teams presented by SuddenLink
Preseason All-American defensive back Kelee Ringo, running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback Jack Miller lead Grand Canyon State's best.
Video: Bijan Robinson Ultimate Highlights
Five-star Texas commit is an All-Arizona preseason selection presented by SuddenLink.
N'Keal Harry, Spencer Rattler, Christian Kirk, Brock Purdy, Byron Murphy and Jake Smith are just some of the notable players to come from Arizona over the past five years.
Expect the group of players on the Preseason Arizona All-State Football Teams presented by SuddenLink to join these past greats in the near future.
This is the second of a series of All-State teams appearing in MaxPreps before the start of the football season. California was released last week and we've got nine more coming up until Aug. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
