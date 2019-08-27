Preseason Arkansas All-State Football Teams presented by Suddenlink by Altice
Returning Class 7A runner-up North Little Rock has three players on team, but two may miss time with injuries.
Video: Brandon Thomas junior highlights
North Little Rock running back is an All-Arkansas preseason selection presented by Suddenlink by Altice.North Little Rock reached the Class 7A state finals last year and has three players on the Preseason Arkansas All-State Football Team presented by Suddenlink by Altice.
Unfortunately for the Charging Wildcats, two of those players may be out indefinitely, including all-state running back Brandon Thomas, due to injuries incurred during an off-field incident.
MaxPreps is compiling a series of All-State teams over the final month of August in preparation for the upcoming 2019 season. The Arkansas All-State team is the latest in the series. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
