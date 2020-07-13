For a state that ranks 25th in U.S. population, Louisiana always rates much higher when it comes to high school football players.

For the 2020 season, the Pelican State claims the nation's top-ranked senior safety and punter and arguably the most talked about player, incoming sophomore Arch Manning, a highly touted quarterback rated, at this stage, better than his uncles — Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

Besides the Manning brothers, the state has claimed Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Marshall Faulk and Ed Reed, along with current NFL stars including Odell Beckham Jr., Leonard Fournette and Dak Prescott. ...

