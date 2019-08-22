Preseason Mississippi All-State Football Teams presented by Suddenlink by Altice

Video: Ty Keyes sophomore highlights

The Taylorsville quarterback is an All-Mississippi preseason selection presented by Suddenlink by Altice.



Defending Class 6A state champion Horn Lake, along with Southaven and Olive Branch, have multiple players on the Preseason Mississippi All-State Football Team as presented by Suddenlink by Altice.

MaxPreps is compiling a series of All-State teams over the final month of August in preparation for the upcoming 2019 season. The Mississippi All-State team is the latest in the series.

So far we have zoned in on California, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and West Virginia and Oklahoma, with Montana, Arkansas and Louisiana coming in the next two weeks.